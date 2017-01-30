Ketchikan Troopers Nab Washington Escapee as Driver Flees

Alaska Native News Jan 30, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers arrested a Washington man on an extraditable warrant from that state in a Ketchikan traffic stop, it was reported by the trooper dispatch.

At 9:01 pm on Saturday night, troopers pulled over a silver Dodge Durango at mile 1 of Revilla Raod for a moving violation. When stopped, the driver bailed from the vehicle and fled into the woods.

As troopers conducted an investigation at the scene, they found that a passenger in the vehicle, 46-year-old Washington resident, Shain Ninemire, had an extraditable warrant for Escape from Custody. At the time of his escape, he had been arrested for Attempted Robbery I.

A search of the surrounding woods, would result in the capture of the fleeing driver, who the troopers did not publicly identify. They report that charges of Hindering Prosecution have been forwarded to the District Attorney’s office on him.





