Kiana Man Arrested on The Counts of Sexual Assault Following Investigation

Alaska Native News Mar 2, 2018.

Troopers in Kotzebue report that they have taken a Kiana man into custody on charges of Sexual Assault following a three-week investigation into the allegations.

32-year-old Tommie P Sheldon, of Kiana, was arrested on two counts of Sexual Assault I and one count of Sexual Assault II stemming from an incident that was reported to troopers in Kotzebue on February 6th.

Troopers say that further charges are pending against Sheldon.

His bail was set at $50,000.