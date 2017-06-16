Kiana Man Assaults Arresting VPO, Escapes after DV-Assault
A man in Kiana added to his charges after a domestic disturbance on Thursday, it was revealed by troopers on trooper dispatch.
According to the trooper report, the Village Police Officer in Kiana contacted Alaska State Troopers at 5:49 am, to inform them of the disturbance involving 38-year-old Christian Stein Jr at a residence in the community.
The VPO responded to the residence and placed Stein under arrest after the officer’s investigation that discovered he had assaulted a family member.
The family member was taken to the local clinic and evaluated before being released.
After being taken into custody, Stein “assaulted the VPO and escaped,” troopers report.
AST responded to the community at 12:42 pm. Shortly after, Stein turned himself in to the VPO and AST at the communities Public Safety building.
Following his re-arrest, Stein was transported Kotzebue and remanded to the Kotzebue Regional Jail on charges of Assault IV-DV, Assault IV on an Officer, and Escape IV-Off Detention.
Stein is due to be arraigned at 10 am Friday.