Kiddnapping, Assault,Vehicle Theft Suspect Apprehended in Wasilla Neighborhood

Alaska Native News Aug 23, 2017.

While conducting an investigation in the Alix Drive area in Wasilla on Tuesday evening, officers with the Criminal Suppression Unit, saw a man on a dirk bike along the roadway.

Troopers immediately recognized the man as 28-year-old Wasilla resident, Rory Vail, and also knew that he was the subject of an arrest warrant issued on August 12th for “Kidnapping, Robbery II, Vehicle Theft I, and Assault IV,” the trooper dispatch said.

Following his arrest, Vail was transported to Palmer and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and held there without bail.

His arraignment is scheduled for this afternoon in the Palmer Courthouse.





