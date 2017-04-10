Kipnuk School Locked Down after Man Makes Terroristic Threats Last Week

Alaska Native News Apr 10, 2017.

A Kipnuk man was jailed on Terroristic Threatening ans Assault charges following an incident in that village’s school on last Tuesday, troopers reported on Saturday.

According to the report, the school was locked down on Tuesday after 20-year-old Anthony Kashatok made threats that he wanted to kill everyone on the school.

While at the school, Kashatok advanced on a teacher in a manner that made the teacher “think he was going to hurt her,” troopers reported in the trooper dispatch. Kashatok only stopped after another teacher got in his way.

While being escorted out of the school, Kashatok “stated that he needed to get a gun,” troopers said.

Kashatok was arrested and charged with one count Terroristic Threatening II and Assault IV, and remanded at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel.





