Klawock Couple Charged with Failure to Pay over $400,000 in Income Taxes

Alaska Native News Jul 27, 2017.

An Alaskan couple in Klawock have been charged in federal court in Juneau with four counts of failure to pay their income taxes, Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the Justice Department, Archie W. Demmert III and Roseann L. Demmert, of Klawock, have through the years, failed to pay their taxes for 13 separate years, and owe over $400,000 in taxes. Archie owns Vetta Bay LLC, which in turn owns the Emerald Beauty, a commercial fishing vessel.

According to the announcement, the Demmerts face a maximum of one year in prison for each separate count. They also face restitution and fines as well as supervised release.

The investigation was carried out by the IRS Criminal Investigation Unit and the Justice Department’s Tax Division.