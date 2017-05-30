Klevin Shooter Apprehended at Ted Stevens Attempting to Leave Town

Alaska Native News May 30, 2017.

An Anchorage suspect in Monday afternoon shooting was apprehended at the Ted Stevens International Airport trying to leave town, APD reported on Tuesday.

APD received a call at 4:57 pm on Monday reporting that an adult male victim “had been driven to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.” The hospital went on lockdown after multiple family members of the victim also arrived at the hospital.

According to the investigation and interviews with witnesses, 33-year-old Luis Alberto Aponte-Sosa shot the victim at the victim’s home on the 700-block of Klevin in Mountain View.

The motive for the shooting has yet to be determined. Police say that the victim and Aponte-Sosa knew each other.

Witnesses told police that they believed that Aponte-Sosa would attempt to leave town. Police contacted the Ted Stevens International Airport and advised security there to be on the lookout for Aponte-Sosa.

Less than an hour later, at 6 pm, suspicions proved true and airport security contacted APD to report that they had taken Aponte-Sosa into custody.

Once at APD, Aponte-Sosa was questioned, and as a result was placed under arrest on charges of Assault I, Reckless Endangerment, and Misconduct Involving a Weapon III.

Police report that “the victim is expected to survive.”





