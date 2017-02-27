Kodiak Man Taken into Custody at Kodiak Airport

Alaska Native News Feb 27, 2017.

Troopers made contact with a Kodiak man at the Kodiak State Airport on Saturday and arrested him on four outstanding warrants, they reported on the trooper dispatch.

AST at the KSA contacted 38-year-old Alexander Klemzak at 10:30 pm on Saturday night. A background check of Klemzak by troopers found that he was wanted on four outstanding $2,500 warrants for Theft III, Theft IV, Possession of a controlled substance, Misconduct Involving a Weapon V, as well as violating his conditions of release.

Klemzak was arrested and transported to the Kodiak Jail and held to await arraignment.





