Kodiak Teen Suffers Injuries in Rezanof Drive Crash

Alaska Native News Jan 11, 2017.

An 18-year-old Kodiak resident suffered undetermined injuries in a Sunday evening accident near mile 9 of Rezanof Drive, Kodiak-based troopers reported.

18-year-old Devan Monkiewicz was driving in his 2007 Subaru when for reasons unknown, he left the roadway crashing into the ditch. When he crashed, the vehicle’s engine compartment ignited in flames. Community members that witnessed the crash, pulled the unconscious driver from the vehicle.

Monkiewicz was transported by EMS to the Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center with unknown injuries. The teen was later transported to Anchorage’s Providence Hospital for further treatment.

Monkiewicz was reported to be wearing his seatbelt at the time of the incident. The Subaru is considered a total loss.

AST thanked members of the public as well as the USCG Military Police for their assistance.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.





