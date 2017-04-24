Kodiak Troopers Make Drug Bust after REDDI Report

Alaska Native News Apr 24, 2017.

A Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately (REDDI) report on Saturday morning resulted in a drug/weapons bust on a Kodiak driver, troopers in that town reported.

Wildlife Troopers responded to the area of Spruce Cape Road after troopers received a REDDI report at 11:40 am on Saturday and conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle.

It was found that the driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Rodolfo Abellera Jr was impaired and driving under the influence of controlled substances.

Abellera was transported to the Kodiak Jail and remanded for DUI while a search warrant for his vehicle was obtained.

A search of the vehicle would yield heroin, crystal methamphetamine and marijuana and evidence that pointed to distribution. Further search would locate a .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun as well.

As a result of the search, further charges of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance (MICS) II, Misconduct Involving a Weapon (MIW) II, MICS III, MICS 4th degree x 3, MIW III x 1 were forwarded to the Kodiak District Attorney’s office.





