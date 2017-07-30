Kodiak Vehicle Bursts into Flames after Monashka Bay Crash

Alaska Native News Jul 30, 2017.

A Monashka Bay vehicle crash on Saturday night ended in flames as the vehicle burst into flames, troopers in Kodiak report.

Troopers responded to the scene of the roll-over crash at mile 2.6 of Monashka Bay Road in Kodiak at 10:07 pm Saturday night to conduct an investigation.

Their investigation found that a 16-year-old Kodiak teen was traveling northbound on the road outside of the city at a high rate of speed and encountered a curve in the road and could not negotiate the turn.

That resulted in the vehicle rolling over on its passenger side and sliding into the guardrail. The teen and her male passenger were able to get out of the vehicle, that burst into flames after their exit. The vehicle was a total loss.

The girl was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries incurred in the crash, her male passenger was released at the scene to his parents.

The teen was cited for basic speed.





