Kokhanok Man Dies in ATV Accident on Lake Iliamna

Alaska Native News Apr 24, 2017.

The trooper dispatch reported on Monday that troopers received a report of a three-wheeler wreck on Lake Iliamna with a man lying on the ice “unresponsive” by a local air carrier that overflew the area on Sunday morning.

Two troopers out of King Salmon responded to the area in a State helicopter, and upon landing, confirmed that the rider was deceased.

Troopers identified the crash victim as 53-year-old Gregory Wassillie of Kokhanok. It is believed that Wassillie had been traveling from the village of Kokhanok to Iliamna in Saturday evening. As he was traveling across the lake, troopers suspect that Wassillie struck a pressure ridge on the ice and tumbled from his machine. AST stated that Wassillie was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Not foul play is suspected, but the State Medical Examiner’s office was contacted and that office requested the remains to be sent to Anchorage for autopsy.

Wassillie’s next of kin were notified of the incident.





