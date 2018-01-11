Koligiganek Hunter Found Deceased Outside of Village after Search

Alaska Native News Jan 11, 2018.

The search for a young Koliganek hunter ended tragically on Wednesday after a report of an overdue hunter on Wednesday night.

Troopers in Dillingham were notified of an overdue hunter at 7:53 pm on Wednesday. The village reported that 24-year-old Jairus Nelson had departed the village to go hunting earlier in the day and had not returned as expected.

A hasty team was assembled and set out to search for Nelson, and at 9:29 pm, it was reported that Nelson had been located by searchers, deceased, approximately two miles from the village.

While AST reports that no foul play was suspected in Nelson’s death, no details as to the cause of death were divulged to the public.

The State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage requested that Nelson’s remains be sent to their office for autopsy.

Nelson’s next of kin were notified of the incident in the on-going investigation.





