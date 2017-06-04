Kongiganak Man Arrested on Six Counts of SAM II

Alaska Native News Jun 4, 2017.

Bethel-based troopers report that they have made an arrest after a month-long investigation in a reported sexual abuse case.

At 2 pm on May 1st, Bethel troopers received a report of sexual abuse in the village of Kongiganak. Investigators with the Bethel Violent Offenders Unit responded to the community to initiate an investigation.

On June 2nd, troopers once again traveled to Kongiganak and placed 53-year-old Oscar David under arrest on six counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor II.

David was transported to Bethel and remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center with his bail set at $50,000 and a Court-Approved Third Party Custodian.


Related Articles:

51-year-old Jeffery Jackson, wanted in Alaska on 76 counts of sexual abuse and sexual assault chares, was apprehended in Searcy, Arkansas on Monday. Image White County Sheriff's OfficeNightmute Man Arrested in Arkansas on $1,000,000 Sexual Abuse/Assault Warrant Kobuk suspect, Clifton Sun. Image-ASTKobuk Sexual Assault Suspect Turns Himself in 43-year-old Amos Oxereok has been arrested and charged with four counts of SAM and one count of Harassment. Image-Facebook profilesFormer Wales Teacher’s Aide Charged with Four Counts of SAM Kwethluk Man Charged with Sexual Assault after Trooper Investigation