Kongiganak Man Arrested on Six Counts of SAM II

Alaska Native News Jun 4, 2017.

Bethel-based troopers report that they have made an arrest after a month-long investigation in a reported sexual abuse case.

At 2 pm on May 1st, Bethel troopers received a report of sexual abuse in the village of Kongiganak. Investigators with the Bethel Violent Offenders Unit responded to the community to initiate an investigation.

On June 2nd, troopers once again traveled to Kongiganak and placed 53-year-old Oscar David under arrest on six counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor II.

David was transported to Bethel and remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center with his bail set at $50,000 and a Court-Approved Third Party Custodian.





