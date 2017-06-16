Kwethluk Man Arrested on Sexual Assault Warrant

Alaska Native News Jun 16, 2017.

AST traveled to the community of Kwethluk on Friday and made a warrant arrest of a man indicted on sexuall assault charges, Alaska State Troopers revealed on the trooper dispatch.

The report by troopers stated that they received a call informing them of a sexual assault in Kwethluk on April 4th of this year. The subsequent investigation into the allegations resulted in a Grand Jury indictment of 45-year-old Moses Slim on charges of Sexual Assault II and Attempted Sexual Assault II.

A warrant was issued for Slim’s arrest. Troopers traveled to the village on Friday and served the warrant on Slim. He was transported to Bethel and remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center with his bail set at $15,000.