Kwethluk Man Charged with Sexual Assault after Trooper Investigation

Alaska Native News Jan 13, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers reported on Friday that after investigating a report of Sexual Assault in the community of Kwethluk on Monday, an additional person came forward to accuse the suspect of sexual assault as well.

Troopers received the report from Kwethluk on Monday afternoon and troopers with the Violent Offenders Unit in Bethel responded to the community to investigate the case. After investigating, the two reports, troopers placed 62-year-old Chris Alexie under arrest on charges of Assault I and Sexual Assault II x2.

Following his arrest, Alexie was transported to Bethel and remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center on the charges.

Trooper Nicholas Hayes at the Bethel Post is asking that any other persons with information or would like to make a report in connection with Alexie to call the Bethel AST Post at 907-543-2294.





