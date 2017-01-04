Leist to Leave Alutiiq Museum

- Home
Long-time Curator of Collections and current Director of Operations Marnie Leist will leave the Alutiiq Museum in February 2017 to become the Executive Director of the Brown County Historical Society in New Ulm, Minnesota. The Alutiiq Museum Board and staff are grateful for her long and dedicated service to the museum and the Kodiak community.
Hired in 2005, Leist has been involved in many successful initiatives while working for the Alutiiq Museum, including aiding the Museum’s 2011 accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums, leading the organization and documentation of the museum’s large photograph collections, and co-editing the 2015 book: Kal’unek —From Karluk, Kodiak Alutiiq History and the Archaeology of Karluk One.
Alutiiq Museum Executive Director April Counceller said that Leist’s departure is bittersweet, but her colleagues are excited for her.
“Marnie is incredibly hard working and has helped shape the Alutiiq Museum we know today. We are proud of her accomplishments and wish her well in her next chapter.”
The Alutiiq Museum is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and sharing the history and culture of the Alutiiq, an Alaska Native tribal people. Representatives of Kodiak Alutiiq organizations govern the museum with funding from charitable contributions, memberships, grants, contracts, and sales.