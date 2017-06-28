Widgetized Section

Looking for the New Generation of Heroes

Jun 28, 2017.
Summer of Heroes. Image-Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications’ Summer of Heroes is a partnership program between Alaska Communications and Boys & Girls Clubs – Alaska to promote awareness and support for youth development programs throughout the state.

Running from April through September 2017, the program includes two main components – a youth recognition program and a cause-related sales promotion – highlighted by several events throughout the summer to engage Alaskans and drive meaningful participation.

NOMINATE A YOUTH

Do you know a young person who is making a difference in his or her community? Nominate them for the 2017 Summer of Heroes program!

Any youth who meet the following criteria can self-nominate or be nominated by someone they know. This could be a parent, guardian, sibling, teacher, coach, mentor, friend or anyone who has a relationship with the child and believes they should be recognized as a local Alaska hero.

A hero can be any Alaska resident between the ages of 6 and 18 who is making a positive difference in his or her community. Examples include, but are not limited to, the following types of efforts:

  • Volunteering or raising funds for a cause
  • Making a difference in school through education or sports
  • Making a significant contribution to his or her community
  • Considering others’ needs before their own
  • Inspiring others to take action

The deadline for nomination form submissions is 5 p.m. AKDT on July 17, 2017. Late submissions will not be considered.

View the Official Rules and if you’d prefer, download the nomination form to submit via email or in person. Printed forms are also available in Boys & Girls Clubs – Alaska Clubhouses.

 
 


