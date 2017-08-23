Lt. Governor Mallott Responds to Election Integrity Commission’s Data Request
Alaska’s Lt. Governor Byron Mallott. Image-State of Alaska
JUNEAU – Lieutenant Governor Byron Mallott has responded to the Election Integrity Commission’s request for Alaskans’ voter registration data, underscoring the Division of Elections’ commitment to protecting Alaskans’ privacy, and highlighting the robust policies that ensure the integrity of Alaska elections.
In June, the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity requested certain voter roll data from the Division of Elections, and renewed its request on July 26th. While Alaska law deems some voter information public and available to anyone who requests it, the distribution of voters’ ages, dates of birth, social security numbers, and signatures – among other things – is strictly prohibited.
“Please be advised that we will stand vigilant in protecting the privacy and independence of all Alaskans,” Lt. Governor Mallott wrote Monday to Commission vice chair Kris Kobach, “and will closely scrutinize all requests from any institution or individual to ensure that Alaskans’ right to privacy is never compromised.”
Lt. Governor Mallott and the Division of Elections will pay close attention to the Commission, and may respond as their work develops over the next several months.
Lieutenant Governor Mallot’s letter to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity