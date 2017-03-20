Man Arrested on Multiple Charges after 25-Mile High-Speed Chase

Alaska Native News Mar 20, 2017.

A 28-year-old man involved in an early Monday morning burglary was apprehended after a long high-speed chase that ended with eight charges being leveled at him, troopers reported this morning.

At 1:59 am, a 911 call went in to troopers “reporting a male at a residence off Scatters Way in Wasilla threatening the occupants with a firearm,” the trooper dispatch divulged Monday morning.

According to the investigation, a 28-year-old man, later identified as Jacob Gearing, forced his way into a residence off of Scatters Way in Wasilla. When the homeowner retrieved her firearm, Gearing proceeded to disarm her then point her own weapon at her as well as another person present at the residence.

Following that confrontation, Gearing fled the residence with the homeowners firearm.

As troopers were responding to the scene, they saw Gearing fleeing the scene at “a high rate of speed.” Troopers reported that “A traffic stop was attempted at which point the vehicle failed to yield while reaching speeds of 104 mph.”

The chase continued for approximately 25 miles until spike strips were deployed, bringing the chase to a close along the Palmer-Wasilla Highway.

Troopers would ascertain that the vehicle that Gearing was driving had been previously been reported as stolen out of Wasilla.

As a result of the preliminary investigation, troopers arrested Gearing and transported him to Palmer, where he was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility on charges of Burglary I, Assault III x2, Eluding I, Theft II x2, Vehicle Theft I, Reckless Driving, and Violation of a Domestic Violence Protection Order.

Gearing was held without bail.





