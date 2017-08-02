Man Arrested on Multiple Charges after San Roberto Shots-Fired Incident

Alaska Native News Aug 2, 2017.

Anchorage police arrested one suspect just before midnight on Monday night after a shots-fired incident on the 4000-block of San Roberto in south Mountain View.

APD received initial reports at 11:34 pm, that a man, later identified as 25-year-old Bryan Antwan Briggs, was outside an apartment building at that location screaming and hitting cars.

A short time later, more calls came in reporting shot-fired in the area. Officers responded and spoke to witnesses to find that a black man, wearing all black, was shooting at another man.

Police tracked the man and located him hiding in the bushes near the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant next to Costco.

The investigation at the scene would reveal that Briggs showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and after she wouldn’t answer the door, began banging loudly on the windows and door.

Afraid of her ex-boyfriend, the woman called her boyfriend. That boyfriend made the initial call to police, then went to the apartment location on San Roberto. Once he arrived, the boyfriend confronted Briggs outside and “told Briggs he needed to leave,” police reported.

But, Briggs wasn’t about to just walk away, and pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the boyfriend. The boyfriend turned away and began to walk off. That is when Briggs fired multiple rounds of at the man.

Police took the now arrested Briggs to the Anchorage Jail where he was charged with Assault III, Stalking I, and Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV.

No injuries were reported.





