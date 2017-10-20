Man Arrested with Heroin and Large Amount of Cash after No Damage Collision

According to Nixle, APD received a call of a no injury/no damage collision at 10:19 pm on Wednesday and traveled to the scene. Upon arrival, they interviewed one of the individuals involved in the incident.

The man at the scene told police that he had gotten rear-ended by a Cadillac Escalade and that the two drivers pulled in to a parking lot to exchange information and wait for police. A short time later, the other driver left the scene prior to the officer’s arrival. The man at the scene told officers that the other driver showed signs of impairment. He provided police with the license plate of the other vehicle.

Utilizing the information garnered at the scene, an impaired driving unit went to the residence listed on the registration and observed the Escalade backing into the parking space in the front of the residence.

The officer approached the driver and ordered him to turn off the engine. The driver initially ignored the commands but soon complied and rolled down hiswindow, AAPD stated. The officer spoke with the driver and identified him as Ambrose Richardson. The officer, at that time, noticed signs of impairment. Richardson continuously ignored commands from the officer, and kept reaching around in the vehicle, police reported.

When asked if he had a weapon in the vehicle, Richardson replied in the affirmative, saying he had a gun on his right hip, at which time the officer ordered Richardson to place his hands on the steering wheel. Richardson instead reached to his right side and officers removed Richardson from the vehicle and subdued him.

The officers took the loaded firearm that was clipped to Richardson’s right side waistband and patted him down. When patted down, officers found suspected heroin and several $100 bills.

Richardson’s vehicle was impounded and APD says that the vehicle will conduct a thorough search once a warrant has been obtained.

Richardson was arrested on charges of DUI, Weapons Misconduct II and V, and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II.

APD says that, “During processing at the jail, Corrections Officers found a large sum of money hidden in Richardson’s shorts which he was wearing under a pair of jeans.” That money was seized after police received a search warrant.





