Man Dies after Collapsing at Hollywood Road Business

Alaska Native News May 24, 2017.

Just before 1 pm on Monday, troopers were notified that a man had collapsed at a business on Hollywood Road in Wasilla. Troopers as well as EWMS responded to the scene to find the man unconscious and not breathing.

CPR was administered and the victim was rushed to the hospital for further treatment. Unfortunately, he was later pronounced deceased.

Troopers did not reveal the identity of the victim, but his family told investigators that the victim had a history of health problems.

Troopers do not suspect foul play.





