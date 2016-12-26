Man Dies on Glenn Highway after Being Pinned Beneath Vehicle

Alaska Native News Dec 26, 2016.

Although they did not reveal the identity of a man who died in an early morning roll-over crash on the Glenn Highway, troopers revealed some of the details of that crash in the trooper dispatch on Saturday.

According to the report, troopers received a report of an accident at mile 70 of the Glenn Highway at approximately 2:08 am.

When troopers responded to investigate, it was found that a 2005 GMC Yukon, driven by 20-year-old Jacob Kincaid, was headed south-bound when it left the roadway, went “airborne before hitting the ground and rolling multiple times.”

Troopers say that a 54-year-old man, who they declined to identify, was asleep, and unrestrained, in the back of the Yukon, and was ejected in the accident. When troopers responded, they found that the man was pinned beneath the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver, Kincaid, was transported to the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.





