Man Killed in Steese Highway Officer-Involved Shooting

Alaska Native News Dec 26, 2017.

Fairbanks-based troopers were involved in a officer-involved shooting on Christmas Eve following the report of an armed “distraught male” on Marshal Drive, the trooper dispatch reported Sunday.

After receiving the report, troopers, along with Fairbanks police, responded at 6:21 pm, and made contact with the man near the intersection of the Steese Highway and the Johansen Expressway.

After approximately an hour, at 7:34 pm, the man, who has yet to be identified, brandished his firearm at at officers, and Fairbanks police and troopers opened fire on the man, wounding him.

Officers administered life-saving efforts until the arrival of EMS, and the transport of the man to the hospital. According to the report, the man succumbed to his injuries at the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.





The investigation into the shooting is continuing.