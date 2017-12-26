Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Man Killed in Steese Highway Officer-Involved Shooting

Alaska Native News Dec 26, 2017.

Fairbanks-based troopers were involved in a officer-involved shooting on Christmas Eve following the report of an armed “distraught male” on Marshal Drive, the trooper dispatch reported Sunday.

After receiving the report, troopers,  along with Fairbanks police, responded at 6:21 pm, and made contact with the man near the intersection of the Steese Highway and the Johansen Expressway.

After approximately an hour, at 7:34 pm, the man, who has yet to be identified, brandished his firearm at at officers, and Fairbanks police and troopers opened fire on the man, wounding him.

Officers administered life-saving efforts until the arrival of EMS, and the transport of the man to the hospital. According to the report, the man succumbed to his injuries at the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.


The investigation into the shooting is continuing.

Related Articles:

Galena man, Tristan Vent, died from wounds he sustained in last Tuesday's Fairbanks shooting incident.Galena Man Shot in Fairbanks Officer-Involved Shooting Dies at ANMC UPDATE: Anchorage Officer Shoots Hatchet-Wielding Prowler Location of various Monday morning Fairbanks attempted burglaries. Image-Google MapsFairbanks Trio Goes on Early Morning Crime Spree, Two Captured K-9, Suspect Both Dead Following Parks Highway Chase