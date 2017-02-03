Man Posing as FBI Agent Robs Seattle Wire Service

Alaska Native News Feb 3, 2017.

A man posing as an FBI agent, and dressed in a suit, flashed a badge to cross a security gate and gain access to a Seattle money wiring service on January 25th, Seattle police revealed on Thursday.

According to police, the man, once admitted into the wiring service, Red Sea Finance, at just after 7 pm, showed a document he said was a search warrant and told the employee that he was investigating a “bad transaction” that he said occurred earlier in the day.

Then, the robber pulled out a handgun and ordered the employee to empty the safe. The employee did so, and took out the contents of the safe, totaling $128,259.10 in cash.

Not satisfied with just the money, the robber, who has yet to be identified, also took the computer that the establishment used to store surveillance video images.





As the robbery was underway, a friend of the employee came by the wiring service, the employee told the friend to come back in ten minutes, rather than leave, the friend stayed outside the business. When the robber left, that person saw him walk east on King Street.

Police searched the area, but, were unable to locate the robber.

The FBI is assisting the Seattle police in the investigation. FBI Seattle spokeswoman Ayn Dietrich-Williams said, “The FBI is concerned because of the element of possible impersonation of an FBI agent, it’s a federal crime to impersonate a federal officer, the FBI will absolutely never demand money from somebody.”

According to the report, another employee of the business, said that a person knocked on the door at about the same time the day previous. That person asked if the business cashed checks, that person was not admitted into the business. It is unknown at this time if they, in fact, were the same person.





