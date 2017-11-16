Man Shot Dead in Muldoon Fred Meyers Parking Lot in Officer Involved Shooting

Alaska Native News Nov 16, 2017.

Anchorage police reported this morning that one man is dead as the result of contact with officers in a officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of the Fred Meyers on Muldoon Road late Wednesday night.

APD says that at 11:19 pm, officers were attempting to serve an multiple active felony warrants on a male suspect, identified as Thomas Barclay, that was in the parking lot at Fred Meyers. But, instead of stopping and cooperating with the officers, the suspect instead chose to flee in his vehicle.

As the suspect attempted to elude police, multiple patrol units pinned the vehicle in, preventing his escape. Officers then fired a less lethal round into the vehicle, breaking his back window. At that time, the suspect “drew a gun and shot at officers multiple times,” the department stated. Officers returned fire on the suspect, killing him.

Investigators say Barclay fired at least two rounds at the officers.

Barclay was sought on outstanding warrants for:

Felony assault and driving with a revoked license,

Felony obstruction of a court order on drug procession charges,

Felony obstruction of a court order on a felony DUI, driving with a revoked license, misconduct involving a weapon, reckless driving, and failure to stop,

And a misdemeanor obstruction of a court order for violating conditions of release

The identities of the officer/officers involved in the shooting.

Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene and the case was turned over to the Office of Special Prosecutions for review.

APD says that the “Officers involved have been placed on a mandatory administrative leave,” as per department policy.





