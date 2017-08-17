Man Shot in Core Court on Tuesday Morning was Home Invasion Suspect

Alaska Native News Aug 17, 2017.

One home invasion suspect was shot dead and the other has yet to be located in the Tuesday early morning shooting in the 3700-block area of Core Court in the Jewel Lake area, and APD has released further details in the shooting.

Investigators report that on Tuesday morning, two suspects broke through a door at a residence on Core Court in the early morning hours on Tuesday. Inside the home were a man and woman. During the invasion, the man and one of the suspects exchanged fire and the suspect was subsequently struck.

After the exchange, both suspects fled the dwelling. The wounded suspect made it as far as the driveway before collapsing from his injuries. The suspect, who remains un-named by police, died of his injuries at the hospital.

APD continues to investigate the incident and are asking the public to come forward with information that may help the department solve the case.





