Man Shot Twice in Spenard from Person in Unknown Dark-Colored Sedan

Alaska Native News Apr 11, 2017.

Anchorage police are investigating shooting on the streets of Spenard early Monday morning.

Police responded to the 3900 block of Barbara Street after receiving a report of shots fired at 4:45 am Monday morning to find a male victim with a gunshot wound to the torso as well as to his leg, APD reported.

The victim told police that he was walking down the street when a “dark-colored sedan” pulled up next to him and the driver, who was described as possibly Samoan, demanded that the victim give him his cell phone.

When he failed to turn over his phone, the victim said that a person in the back seat shot him twice before the suspect vehicle drove away.

The victim said that he didn’t and further description, and did not know any of the people in the vehicle.

As of this time police have not been able to contact any independent eye witnesses. If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact Police Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





