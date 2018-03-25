Man Stabbed Breaking up Fight in Asia Gardens Parking Lot

Alaska Native News Mar 25, 2018.

A shooting incident call-in from the Asia Garden at 7828 Old Seward Highway at 2:57 am on Saturday morning would be determined to be a stabbing incident instead after an investigation at the scene by APD, it was reported by the department.

Police found, after interviewing the victim and witnesses, that the man was stabbed during an altercation that he was not a part of. According to the report. A fight broke out between 5 or six persons that were a part of two groups “in the doorway of the restaurant and spilled out into the parking lot.”

As the group continued to fight, the victim, who was uninvolved, stepped in to break up the altercation. As the victim worked to break up the melee, one of the persons that were involved in the fight, stabbed him in the back.

Interviews would find that it appears that the two groups did not know each other previous to the fight. The stabbing suspect was no longer at the scene when police arrived and no description is currently available.





The stabbing victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injury. Others at the scene suffered scrapes and bruises at most.

Anyone with information regarding this crime, who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to call Police Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.