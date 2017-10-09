Man Turns Self in for Death of Another Man in Ketchikan

Alaska Native News Oct 9, 2017.

Ketchikan police say that a man from that city turned himself in for the murder of another Ketchikan man on Friday afternoon.

Police were called to perform a welfare check on 55-year-old Richard Branda by a caller that has not been publicly identified. The4 Police went to the area at the cruise ship docks near Berth 4 and discovered Branda curled up next to un-used containers there.

Police say there were obvious signs of trauma, but did not disclose did not disclose the exact cause of death. His remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.

Investigators combed the scene throughout the day. Then, late in the afternoon, they received a call from Joshua Bliss, age 42, of Ketchikan, informing police that he had killed Branda.

Bliss was picked up at an Austin Street apartment and placed into custody. Bliss would walk the police through the crime scene and divulged information that had not been released. Bliss also gave information as to the manner of Brand’s death, but that information is being held by investigators until they can track down and interview additional witnesses.

Bliss is being held without bail at the Ketchikan Jail.





