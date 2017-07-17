Man with Firearm Threatening People near Gambell is Located and Arrested

Alaska Native News Jul 17, 2017.

Anchorage police were called out to a report off a disturbance involving a man with a gun on Sunday afternoon, APD said on Nixle.

Police arrived at Carrs between 13th and 14th Avenue on Gambell Street just after 1 pm on Sunday afternoon to open a preliminary investigation at the scene. As they were arriving at the scene on Gambell, they heard a gunshot in the area.

Officers spoke with one person at the store, who reported that the suspect had “threatened his life with a gun and followed him into the Carrs grocery store,” APD stated.

APD searched the store for the suspect without positive results. Safeway employees would help out with the suspect’s vehicle description.

A women with three children ran up to the officers at the store to report that a man with a gun threatened the lives of her and her children near the intersection of 14th Avenue and Fairbanks Street.

Additional officers would dispatch to the location and while en route, encounter the suspect vehicle at the intersection of 14th and Hyder Street. Officers surrounded the vehicle and proceeded to take the suspect, now identified as 56-year-old Thomas Booker, into custody. Booker was reported to be uncooperative and would not follow officer’s orders. As a result, Booker was placed in total restraints. A search of the vehicle did not produce a firearm, the vehicle was impounded.

While police were on the scene with the now restrained suspect, another witness came forward and told the officers that she had seen the suspect firing off a gun earlier.

Booker was charged with multiple counts of Assault IV.

APD is continuing the investigation.





