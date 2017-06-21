Man with Leg Injury Medevaced 160-Miles Southwest of Kodiak
A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevacs a 22-year-old man with a possible broken leg from the motor vessel Coastal Progress. Image-USCG
JUNEAU, Alaska — A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevaced a 22-year-old man with a leg injury from the motor vessel Coastal Progress 160-miles southwest of Kodiak, Alaska.
The Jayhawk crew safely hoisted the man and transported him to awaiting EMS personnel in Kodiak.
Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Anchorage command center received a medevac request from Discovery Health Partners for a crewmember aboard the Coastal Progress suffering from a reported broken leg. Watchstanders requested the launch of the Jayhawk crew after consulting the duty flight surgeon who recommended medevac of the crewmember.
“The Jayhawk crew’s extensive training allowed them to maneuver and maintain a safe altitude over the large vessel,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Macera, Sector Anchorage watchstander. “The professionalism of the Coastal Progress crew allowed the Jayhawk crew to successfully complete the hoist and take the man to higher medical care.”
Source: USCG