Manokotak Man Escapes Trooper’s Grasp

Alaska Native News Sep 5, 2017.

A 28-year-old Manokotak man wanted on warrants duped troopers and escaped while being arrested on Sunday, it was reported.

According to the trooper report, troopers made contact with John Etuckmeira of Manokotak to serve two outstanding arrest warrants on Sunday morning, including Failure to Remand and Felony Importation of Alcohol.

During the arrest proceedings, Etuckmeira told troopers he was aware why they were there and that he knew of his warrants. As he was gathering up some personal items, he asked the troopers if he could call his girlfriend and kids to inform them of his arrest.

But, Etuckmeira had other intentions, as troopers waited, he jumped out of the bedroom window and escaped arrest. Troopers searched the immediate area without success.

AST is asking the public with any information as to Etuckmeira’s whereabouts to please contact the Alaska State Troopers in Dillingham at 907-842-5641.





