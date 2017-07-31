Maricopa County’s Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio Convicted of Criminal Contempt of Court

Alaska Native News Jul 31, 2017.

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who served as the Sheriff for Arizona’s Maricopa County for 24 years, and was controversial on issues of jail conditions, failures to investigate sex crimes and feuds with judges and supervisors, has been convicted on Federal charges of Criminal Contempt of Court.

Despite his assertions that he thought that federal judge’s orders to end immigration round-ups were unclear and that his violations were unintended, U.S. District Court Judge Susan Bolton ruled that he was guilty after a five day trial that was conducted towards the end of June and into July.

Arpaio will be sentenced in October when the sentencing phase is initiated on October 5th. He faces the possibility of six months in prison on the charges.

Arpaio says that he intends to appeal and also says that he will press for a jury trial.





