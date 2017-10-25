Massive Amount of Heroin and Meth Seized in Huge Anchorage Drug Arrest

Alaska Native News Oct 25, 2017.

An Anchorage man was charged on Tuesday on trafficking charges after a large quantity of methamphetamine and heroin were seized , the Department of Justice announced today.

28-year-old Cheng Chiew Saechao was arrested on Sunday after the United States Postal Inspection Service seized approximately 10 pounds of Methamphetamine that was being shipped in the mail from California.

Following Saechao’s arrest, a search warrant was obtained for his residence and 4 kilos of Heroin was found along with evidence of distribution, packaging materials,a digital scale and a handgun by federal, state and local officials.

Authorities estimate that the heroin was equivalent to 40,000 doses with a street value of $400,000. The methamphetamine seized has an estimated street value of $1,000,000.

When questioned following his arrest, Saechao admitted that he intended to distribute the drugs in the Anchorage area. He also admitted to receiving pounds of meth and heroin in the previous months.

After his initial court appearance on Tuesday, Saechao was ordered detained pending indictment by a federal grand jury.

Saechao faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, and as much as life. He also faces a $10 million fine and a minimum of five years supervised release.





