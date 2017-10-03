Members of Coalition Leadership are Coming to Fairbanks for a Townhall

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Fairbanks – The Speaker of the Alaska House of Representatives will join Rep. Adam Wool (D-Fairbanks) for a legislative townhall in Fairbanks on Sunday, October 8th. The townhall will also include Majority Whip Rep. Louise Stutes (R-Kodiak) and House Resources Committee Co-Chair Rep. Andy Josephson (D-Anchorage).
“I think it’s important for people in Fairbanks to hear from other legislators, especially those in leadership positions, and for legislators to hear from different people around the state. Not everyone can fly to Juneau, so I invited key members of the House to join me for a townhall on Sunday,” said Rep. Wool. “If you want to join a discussion on fiscal and public safety challenges, as well as natural resources, wolf control, and fisheries habitat, please join us Sunday.”
“As lawmakers prepare for yet another special session they need to hear directly from you,” said Speaker Edgmon. “During the upcoming debate about additional reforms to our criminal justice system, our Coalition will work diligently to ensure law enforcement agencies, the courts, and the corrections system have the resources needed for Alaskans to feel safe in our homes and businesses.”
“We can make changes, tweaks, or modifications to our criminal justice statutes till the cows come home but it won’t matter if there is not enough money to put Troopers on the roads, cops on the beat, and prosecutors in courtrooms,” said Rep. Josephson. “Already, cuts to state prosecutors have resulted in around 7,000 fewer prosecutions. Arresting more people when we are already passing up prosecutable cases won’t make Alaskans any safer, which is why my colleagues in the Alaska House Majority Coalition and I are advocating for a comprehensive fiscal plan. Without such a plan we continue to see the degradation of the ability to protect public safety in Alaska.”
Sunday’s townhall meeting is open to the public and will include time for questions and answers.
The 30th Alaska State Legislature will go into a Fourth Special Session on Monday, October 23rd.