Mentasta Man Arrested on Multiple Charges following Suicide Attempt

Alaska Native News Nov 20, 2017.

A Mentasta Lake man was charged with multiple crimes following a disturbance call with a possibly suicidal subject early Saturday morning, the trooper dispatch divulged.

A call went in to Tok-based Alaska State Troopers at 2:55 am on Saturday morning reporting a disturbance in Mentasta Lake. When AST responded to the location at Mentasta Lake, they began an investigation and found that 23-year-old Kevin Peterson had attempted to commit suicide, but, was stopped by a family member. The family member was injured as a result.

In addition, troopers found that Peterson endangered children that were in the home.





The investigation revealed that Peterson was in violation of conditions of release and had an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear on a Criminal Mischief III charge. Charges of Assault III and IV, and Reckless Endangerment x2, which are Domestic Violence crimes, were leveled at Peterson.

He was transported to Fairbanks, where he was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center.