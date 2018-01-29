Metlakatla Teen Arrested on Child Porn Charges after Indictment

Alaska Native News Jan 29, 2018.

Troopers revealed that a Prince of Wales Grand Jury handed down a 10-count indictment against a Metlakatla man on charges of child pornography.

An Unlawful Exploitation of a Minor and online enticement of a minor investigation began on September 29th after receiving a report that a 15-year-old girl had been receiving explicit messages via messenger.

Following the preliminary investigation, troopers would contact 18-year-old Metlakatla resident Walter Forsberg. He was interviewed and after the interview, his cell phone was seized. “Ultimately, the phone was forensically examined by the Alaska Bureau of Investigations, Technical Crimes Unit and multiple images of child pornography were discovered,” troopers report. AST stated that the estimated ages of the imagery showing children sexually abused was between the ages of 18 months and 10 years of age.

After the indictment was handed down on Thursday, an arrest warrant was issued. It was carried out in Metlakatla at approximately 7:30 pm the same day.

Forsberg is currently being held at the Ketchikan Correctional Center.





