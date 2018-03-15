Miami Bridge Collapses on Eight Lanes of Traffic with Fatalities

Scene of Miami bridge collapse. Screengrab

A 950-ton bridge that was put into place on Saturday at the Florida International University in Miami collapsed on Thursday, killing at least six and injuring at least eight, reports from Miami reveal.

The pedestrian bridge constructed at the university spanned eight lanes of traffic on the Tamiami Trail. When it collapsed, the vehicles beneath were waiting at a red light.

The number of people trapped beneath the rubble has yet to be determined.

The cause of the collapse is currently unknown. The cable-supported bridge was slated to be completed in early 2019 and so was not open to foot traffic. The $14.2 million structure spanned 174 feet over the highway.


