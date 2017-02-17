Midtown Woman Shot and Killed, Husband Arrested on Murder Charges

Alaska Native News Feb 17, 2017.

Anchorage police report that they have made an arrest in a shooting of a woman that occurred at 5410 Trena Street on Thursday. They have identified the man responsible as Adam Sullivan, the victim’s husband.

A 911 call went in on Thursday from a 13-year-old teen reporting that her mother had been shot at her address. Police responded to the scene on Treena Street, just south of the Tudor Elementary School, to find the woman, identified as Brandy Sullivan, shot to death.

It was a short time later, that the suspect’s brother called in to police to report that his brother had told him that he shot and killed his wife.

Sullivan was located outside the Lowe’s store on the Old Seward Highway and placed him under arrest. He was charged with Murder I and Murder II.

Sullivan, court records show, filed for divorce on January 6th, 2017, and the divorce case was still open.

Court records also show that the victim had filed for a Civil Protective Order against Adam on December 21st. Sullivan had a Felony Criminal Mischief case opened on the same day, but delays with the transfer from Superior court caused that case to be dismissed on January 18th of this year.

Sullivan will be arraigned at 2:30 pm today.





