Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Minimum Wage Exemption for Persons with Disabilities Eliminated

Feb 19, 2018.

JUNEAU, Alaska— Following a regulatory change that went into effect Friday, Alaska employers are no longer allowed to pay less than minimum wage to workers who experience disabilities. In repealing 8 AAC 15.120, Alaska joins New Hampshire and Maryland as the first states in the nation to eliminate payment of subminimum wages for persons with disabilities.

An exemption from paying minimum wage to persons with disabilities has existed for many years, beginning at the federal level with the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 and in Alaska regulations since 1978. Historically, minimum wage exemptions were considered necessary to help people with disabilities gain employment. Experience over the past two decades has shown that workers with disabilities can succeed in jobs earning minimum wage or more.

“Workers who experience disabilities are valued members of Alaska’s workforce,” said Department of Labor and Workforce Development Acting Commissioner Greg Cashen. “They deserve minimum wage protections as much as any other Alaskan worker.”

The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development received written comments expressing support for repealing the regulation that allowed the minimum wage exemption from the Governor’s Council on Disabilities and Special Education, the State Vocational Rehabilitation Committee, the Statewide Independent Living Council, and the Alaska Workforce Investment Board.


The elimination of the minimum wage exemption brings employment practices into alignment with Alaska Employment First Act of 2014, which requires vocational services help people with disabilities to become gainfully employed at or above the minimum wage.

Source: State of Alaska

Related Articles:

The Nation's highest peak has been renamed Denali. Image-National Park Servic eWalker and Mallott Applaud Naming of Denali Alaska National Guardsmen observing Col. Jeffery Roach, 38th Troop Command commander, transfer command to Lt. Col. Wayne Don at a ceremony on Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, August 7, 2016. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Julio Velez)Alaska Army National Guard’s 38th Troop Command Introduces New Commander Governor Bill Walker Tuesday signed Administrative Order 289 establishing the Alaska Climate Change Strategy and Climate Action for Alaska Leadership Team. Image-State of AlaskaGovernor Walker Signs Administrative Order Establishing Climate Change Strategy for Alaska Governor Walker. Image-State of AlaskaGovernor Walker Introduces Legislation to cut Bureaucracy and Red tape