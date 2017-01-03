Missing Fairbanks Man Found Deceased in Snow Berm

Alaska Native News Jan 3, 2017.

Fairbank-based Alaska State Troopers discovered a a Fairbanks man deceased in a snow berm in the Murphy Dome area.

Troopers were alerted on January 2nd of the missing person status of 23-year-old Ryan Zesiger, who was last seen at a home in the area.

According to various reports, Zesiger had went to visit a friend approximately six miles off of Murphy Dome Road on January 1st. At some point, Zesiger was asked to leave the residence, and when he did so, he left without a coat or his shoes.

Responding troopers and searchers covered the area where he was last seen. They located Zesiger’s remains in a snow berm.

His next of kin have been notified.





