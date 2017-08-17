Monday Gunshot Victim Shot in Head in Muldoon Dies at Hospital

Alaska Native News Aug 17, 2017.

Anchorage police reported on Nixle that the man who was discovered shot while in his vehicle in Muldoon on Monday, has died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Police received the report of the shooting at 9:26 am on Monday and responded to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. When found, the man was in a tan 2008 Chysler 300 with a license plate reading CREEPN.

Police have yet to reveal the man’s identity pending notification of next of kin.

Police are still investigating this case and are asking anyone with any information, including surveillance video, regarding this investigation, please call APD Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.







