Monday’s Alaska Highway Pedestrian Victim Identified

Alaska Native News Nov 14, 2017.

A motorist near mile 1401 of the Alaska Highway called in to troopers to report that he had struck and killed a female pedestrian at 7:38 am on Monday morning. Fairbanks-based troopers traveled to the scene to assist Delta Junction troopers with the scene investigation.

The pedestrian identified as 43-year-old Jennifer L. Weeks, of Delta Junction, was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver reported that he had been traveling at a slower rate than the posted speed limit on that long, straight stretch of the highway because of snow and diminished visibility, when he hit Weeks.

The State Medical Examiner’s office was notified of the incident.

Week’s next of kin was notified of the accident.





