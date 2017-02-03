Most Expensive Lego Brick sells for over $19,700

Alaska Native News Feb 3, 2017.

A rare 14-carat gold Lego brick sold at auction at the Catawiki Auction House in the Netherlands on Wednesday. It fetched a handsome price of over $19,700 despite the value of the gold used estimated at just over $2,126.

The Lego has now claimed its place as the most expensive Lego brick on the planet after being scooped up by a collector in England.

Bids went in to the famous auction house from around the globe as fans bid for possession. Catawiki said of the sale, “Because of the true rarity of this item, this is truly the Holy Grail of LEGO bricks. There were bids from collectors across the world.”

“The brick that was auctioned on Wednesday night was offered by a family member of an Italian business partner of LEGO, who received the brick in 1980, for his contribution to the development of the LEGO Company in Italy,” said Rolf Nagtzaam, LEGO expert at Catawiki.

Between 1979 and 1981, ten LEGOs were cast for valued business partners and employees. The last time one of the 10 golden LEGOs went up for auction was five years ago. That LEGO sold for well over $13,000.

It is unknown if and when another of these LEGOs will again go up for sale. There was a total of 40 bids made on this current LEGO.

The LEGO weighs .8246 troy ounces and is the exact same size as the original 2×4 LEGO.





