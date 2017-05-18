Motorist Plows into Pedestrians in New York’s Times Square

Alaska Native News May 18, 2017.
The burgundy Honda involved in the Times Square vehicle-pedestrian incident came to rest on the steel barricades near Planet Hollywood.

The burgundy Honda involved in the Times Square vehicle-pedestrian incident came to rest on the steel barricades near Planet Hollywood.

The hustle and bustle of Times Square, crowded by New Yorkers and tourists during the lunch hour on a hot and sunny day was shattered as a motorist crashed through pedestrians along the roadway and as they were crossing a crosswalk, causing the death of one and injuring at least 12 and as many as 23 pedestrians.

The mayhem began at 42nd Street and continued on for three blocks. The first victim he struck, an 18-year-old teen, died from her injuries.

The vehicle continued after crashing into the people on the street, and was only brought to a stop by the steel barricades that were put in place in response to vehicle attacks in Europe. The burgundy Honda crashed into the barricades, coming to rest on two wheels.


Police and responders were instantly on the scene as the vehicle burst into flames. That fire was quickly extinguished.

Many of the people in the throng of thousands came to the aid  of the injured, assisting responders. The crowd, some curious and others panicked, moved both toward and away from the scene.

Enforcement quickly cordoned off the area as then tended to injured and conducted the on-scene investigation.

While police have taken the motorist into custody under suspicion of being under the influence of either drugs or alcohol, K9 units and anti-terrorism squads began searching the area. The cordoned off area has been repeatedly expanded as units comb the area. Police say that the search of the area is being done in an abundance of caution.

The 26-year-old Bronx man, identified by NYPD as Richard Rojas, who, it is reported, has two prior DUI convictions is currently being questioned and tested for alcohol or drugs.


Related Articles:

A bus owned by OGA Charters rolled on Highway 83, killing eight and injuring 44 on Saturday. Image-OGA ChartersTexas Charter Bus Rolls, Killing Eight and Injuring 44 A fire crew works at the scene of an explosion in New York's Manhattan borough, Sept. 17, 2016. (C. Mendoza/VOA)New York Blast ‘Was Intentional Act,’ Police Say; 29 Injured K9 "Helo," seen here during an exercise in 2013, died from gunshot injuries during a suspect pursuit. Image-ASTNames of Officers Involved in Sunday Shooting Incident Released Thomas Shetters, age 24, died as a result of a Glenn Highway crash on September 25th, 2016. The driver has now been arrested on Murder charges. Image-Facebook profilesGlenn Highway Driver Arrested on Murder Charges Following Lengthy Investigation