Mountain View Shooting Suspect Arrested in Spenard Motel Room

Alaska Native News Dec 27, 2016.

The Anchorage man suspected in pulling the trigger in the Mountain View double homicide that occurred just before Christmas is now in custody following several anonymous tips, APD announced this morning.

22-year-old Lamarkus Jayquann Mann, who has been hiding from police after shooting Christopher and Danielle Brooks on Saturday afternoon during a botched robbery attempt, was located after tipsters reported to APD that he and another person were believed to be holed up at the Lakeshore Motel at Spenard’s Lakeshore Drive.





Police surrounded the motel and ordered Mann and another person from the room. Mann complied and gave himself up to police at 8 am this morning.

Mann is currently being questioned at APD about the deadly Saturday incident.

The identity of the person in the motel room with Mann is currently being withheld by APD.

Mann and as many as two others are suspected to have gone to the 4100 block of Peterkin on Saturday to rob the Brooks’s of drugs and money. During the robbery, both individuals were shot. Danielle died at the scene, Christopher died at the hospital a short time later.

The couple’s six-year-old son was at the residence when the suspects arrived at the home, and is believed to have witnessed the killings, by the men the child described as “Ninjas.”

Related Article: Police Still Search for Anchorage Man in Connection with Peterkin Murders







