Mountain View Woman Shot through Ceiling While Sleeping

Alaska Native News Jul 27, 2017.

Anchorage police report that they have searched an upstairs apartment on the 700-block of North Pine Street in Mountainview after a woman was wounded by a bullet that came through her ceiling early Thursday morning.

APD responded to the scene at 2:45 am this morning to investigate the incident., but were informed that all the people in the upstairs apartment vacated the premises prior to police arrival. The apartment was searched after a search warrant was acquired.

According to the investigation, it was found that a woman was sleeping in her bedroom, when a bullet blew through the ceiling and into her upper torso. Two other people were in the room at the time, but were uninjured.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Police Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.