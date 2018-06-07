Mountain Village Man Arrested after Shooting Man in Ear

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Troopers received a report of shots-fired in the community of Mountain Village on Tuesday morning, troopers reported.
The call that went in to troopers at 11:20 am on Tuesday reported shots-fired in and from a residence in the community. The ensuing investigation into the incident found that during an altercation 32-year-old Stephan Eubank shot a 28-year-old man in the ear.
Following the investigation, AST arrested Eubank on charges of Assault II, and Misconduct Involving Weapons II and IV and transported to Bethel where he was remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center.
|
Unlike many news organizations, the Alaska Native News does not utilize a paywall that bars readers from accessing our content. And, while many news portals have unlimited resources with which to publish content, our site is run on very limited funds, with our staff working on a volunteer basis. With ad revenues failing drastically, we find ourselves needing to reach out for help funding our portal in order to continue bringing news to our readers.