Mountain Village Man Arrested after Shooting Man in Ear

Alaska Native News Jun 7, 2018.

Troopers received a report of shots-fired in the community of Mountain Village on Tuesday morning, troopers reported.

The call that went in to troopers at 11:20 am on Tuesday reported shots-fired in and from a residence in the community. The ensuing investigation into the incident found that during an altercation 32-year-old Stephan Eubank shot a 28-year-old man in the ear.

Following the investigation, AST arrested Eubank on charges of Assault II, and Misconduct Involving Weapons II and IV and transported to Bethel where he was remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center.

